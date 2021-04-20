Tesla to launch self inspection over services in China By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Logo of the electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing
BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc will launch self-inspection and address customer service issues in China, it said on Weibo (NASDAQ:) late on Tuesday.
The statement comes after an unhappy customer clambered onto a Tesla car at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday over a dispute with the company, creating a social media stir and criticism of Tesla from state media.
