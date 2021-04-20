Terri Irwin Introduces Granddaughter to Chickens During ‘Most Wonderful Moment’

Twitter

The owner of Australia Zoo in Beerwah, Queensland takes Bindi Irwin’s 3-week-old daughter Grace Warrior to meet the two chickens living in her backyard and shares the moment on her Twitter account.

AceShowbiz –

Terri Irwin seems to be instilling the “you need to experience life and the world” mantra into her granddaughter from a fairly early age. Three weeks after Grace Warrior was born, the 56-year-old naturalist shared a momentous photo of her introducing the baby girl to two chickens in the backyard of her family’s Australia Zoo.

The sweet family moment was captured on camera, and the widow of late TV personality Steve Irwin took to her Twitter account to share it with her fans. “Introducing Grace to some of the animals living in her backyard,” she captioned the photo that she posted on Twitter on Monday, April 19.

In the image, Terri could be seen cradling newborn Grace in her arm as she kneeled before two chickens. Fans have since responded to the post with heartwarming comments. One commented, “Beautiful! What a wonderful environment to be in!” Another chimed in, “How much fun are you having being a grandma? What an amazing place to grow up.”

A third fan went down memory lane by writing, “I saw you and Steve being interviewed on American television when Bindi was about that size, and I remember that he was almost literally bursting with love and pride. I’m sure he’s telling all the angels right now how gorgeous his new granddaughter is. Congratulations to you all!”

Terri’s daughter and Grace’s mother, Bindi Irwin, has also reposted the conservationist’s Twitter post. The first time mother, however, added a caption which read, “The most wonderful moment [yellow heart emoji].”

Grace was Bindi’s first child with husband Chandler Powell. She was born on March 25. Her birth was announced via an Instagram post by her mother. “March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter,” her note read.

“Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s,” the post continued. “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”