Ted Nugent Continues to Urge People Not to Take Vaccine Despite He Himself Fell So Sick Due to Covid

The conservative rock musician opens up about his struggle with coronavirus after insisting that pandemic was not real, claiming he could hardly get out of bed during his illness.

Conservative rocker Ted Nugent feared he was “dying” after contracting COVID-19, just months after blasting the global pandemic as a “scam.”

The “Just What the Doctor Ordered” star, a fervent supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, went public with his diagnosis in a Facebook Live video on Monday (19Apr21) shortly after testing positive.

In the post, the 72 year old admitted he had been advised against sharing the news of his condition with fans after coming out as a COVID denier, and confessed he was so ill, he feared the worst.

“I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days…, I thought I was dying,” Nugent shared, describing his symptoms as “just a clusterf**k” as he suffered “body aches” and a “stuffed-up head.”

“My god, what a pain in the a**. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days, but I did, I crawled,” he added.

Nugent went on to spout the racist rhetoric promoted by Trump during his time in office, referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus attack” and the “Chinese s**t” after cases were first documented in China in late 2019.

He also repeated his recent vow not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, falsely claiming, “Nobody knows what’s in it.”

Nugent’s diagnosis emerges almost four months after he downplayed COVID concerns in a Christmas message, insisting it’s not a “real pandemic” while also railing against health authorities’ guidelines to slow the spread of the virus, dismissing those who wear face masks as “sheep.”

Ironically, Trump has used his latest Fox News interview to encourage those hesitant about getting vaccinated to reconsider. “I encourage them to take it,” he told host Sean Hannity in a chat which aired on Monday night.