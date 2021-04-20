Storms in the tropics while cold front continues for southern states

A trough is triggering rain and storms in the northeast tropics, heaviest on the tropical Queensland east coast.

A cold front is bringing brisk winds and showers to southeast NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

Canberra is also off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures dropping to 2C and frost expected every morning for the remainder of the week.

A high is clearing western Victoria and South Australia and is keeping elsewhere generally dry.

A frost warning is also in place for SA with temperatures down to -1C forecast for parts of the Mid North, Riverland, Murraylands and Upper South East forecast districts.