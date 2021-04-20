Statement on Derek Chauvin Verdict From the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition Powered by AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Article content

LOS ANGELES — Like so many across this country, over the last year, men, women and families across the globe have witnessed the senseless loss of Black lives at the hands of those that were hired to protect “all people.” It has become all to common for those that killed our Black brothers and sisters, to be held to a different standard of justice than the very lives they murdered. Over the last year, the cry that “Black Lives Matter,” has echoed in communities across our globe, as the ugly face of racism has continued to fester and permeate across the nation. Today, as we heard the Derek Chauvin verdicts, we join our brothers and sisters across the country, to pause and recognize that for this moment, though it doesn’t bring life back to Mr. Floyd, true justice prevailed. The outcome of the George Floyd murder trial, is a step in the right direction, but let us not be complacent to think that there is not more work to be done. For as our nation continues to battle critical public health issues like HIV and COVID-19, we are also confronted daily with the reality of racism as a public health issue. So long as any Black life is taken at the hands of police brutality, acts of racism or violence, then there is more work towards the healing of this country and the true realization of “liberty and justice for all.” #StandAgainstHate