Soccer-Super League breakaway in tatters after English clubs quit

MANCHESTER — The breakaway European Super League project lay in tatters after the six English Premier League clubs involved quit on Tuesday 48 hours after agreeing to join Italian and Spanish teams in the new elite soccer competition.

Manchester City were the first to back out of the venture and then Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur announced they were following suit. Chelsea are expected to complete the departure of the ‘Big Six’ when they submit withdrawal papers to the Super League company.

The Super League did not respond to a request for comment and the league’s chairman, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, canceled a planned radio interview.

The league, which was announced on Sunday with 12 founding members, is now left with three Italian clubs — AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan — plus Perez’s Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid from Spain.

The Super League argued that it would increase revenues to the top clubs and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game.

However, the sport’s governing bodies, other teams and fan organizations said it would boost the power and wealth of the elite clubs and the partially closed structure of the league goes against European football’s long-standing model.