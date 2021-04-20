Soccer-English teams quit Super League project

Article content

MANCHESTER — England’s Premier League teams withdrew from the European Super League on Tuesday leaving the project in tatters just 48 hours after it was launched.

Manchester City were the first to leave followed by Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea are also preparing to abandon the breakaway and will confirm their decision soon, according to British media reports.

Fans gathered in large numbers outside Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium ahead of their Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion to protest against proposals to form a 12-team breakaway league to rival the Champions League.

English football’s ‘Big Six’, along with Spain’s Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid and Italy’s AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus , announced on Sunday they were launching a breakaway competition.

There has been no confirmation from the other clubs yet over whether they will also withdraw.

The Super League has faced widespread opposition from within the game and beyond.

Even before their team confirmed they would be withdrawing, Liverpool’s players added their voices to the growing opposition to the proposal on Tuesday.

“We don’t like it and we don’t want it to happen,” captain Jordan Henderson tweeted, with many of his team mates posting the same message. “That is our collective position. Our commitment to this club is absolute and unconditional. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”