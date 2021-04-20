Snickers Getting Into Crypto Space Promoting Dogecoin By CoinQuora



Snickers Getting Into Crypto Space Promoting Dogecoin



Dogecoin has risen in value monumentally over the past few weeks.

The chocolate bar sold all over the world for more than 90 years is getting into the crypto space. Snickers is promoting the meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

Earlier today, Snickers posted an image of the Dogecoin (DOGE) Shiba Inu dog atop the message “Dogecoinrise.” The post got the attention of 407,500 users on Twitter. Along with that, the candy bar brand used the hashtag “DogeDay,” which has been trending in the U.S. They also added two rocketship emojis in a reply.

Following this, the Milky Way Twitter account also joined in to promote the meme-based crypto.

In reply to Snickers’ tweet, Milky Way added a message in agreement with the chocolate bar’s pro-crypto stance. Also, Milky Way posted a new tweet to its 11,400 followers trying to replace the famous “to the moon” phrase in the crypto space with “to the Milky Way.”

This points to the fact that the bullish sentiment from the two candy brands for DOGE is not without merit. Though created as a joke, in the beginning, the price of Dogecoin has risen monumentally in the past few weeks.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, both popular social media figures, have also been promoting it. At the time of writing, the Dogecoin price is $0.39, having risen by more than 570% in the last 30 days.

Furthermore, with the hashtag “DogeDay ” currently trending, many pro-Dogecoiners are hoping that the token price will reach $1 soon.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

