Snake handler almost killed by his own deadly pet reptile

A Queensland snake handler was nearly killed by his own pet reptile.

Doctors told Ben Avery, who owns a male Eastern tiger snake called Wesley Stripes in addition to running a business handling snakes, they can’t believe he survived the potentially-deadly bite.

Mr Avery, from Brisbane’s Bayside, was bitten on the thumb while feeding the creature- and instantly developed symptoms.

Ben Avery almost died after being bitten by ‘Wesley stripes’ (Nine)

The Queensland man was rushed to hospital after the snake bite. (Nine)

“I’ve never felt sicker in my life. My arm felt like it was in a vice,” he said.

He started vomiting and had seizures, and his wife Melissa leaped into action.

Knowing how dangerous the tiger snake is, the couple already had a plan of what to do if he was bitten.

They’re the third deadliest snake in Australia, and 60 per cent of people bitten by them die.

“She knew exactly what to do,” he said.

“Straight away he started to sweat,” she said.

Mr Avery’s bite might be small but it could have been deadly. (Nine)

Melissa Avery could have saved her husband’s life after the deadly bite. (Nine)

“I time-stamped my phone to be able to give an accurate bite time, grabbed a bandage, sat Ben down,” she said.

He had kidney damage by the time he got to hospital – buthas recovered.