Snack companies are openly celebrating 4/20 thanks to DOGE By Cointelegraph

Snack companies are openly celebrating 4/20 thanks to DOGE
United States-based meat snack Slim Jim is the latest food brand to jump into the crypto space by promoting the meme-centric cryptocurrency Dogecoin.
In a tweet today, Slim Jim announced it was launching its own nonfungible token, or NFT, featuring the Dogecoin (DOGE) Shiba Inu on the face of the moon underneath a rocketship with the body of the slender meat snack. The NFT offering follows a fury of tweets since February — the sheer number of which might even make Elon Musk jealous — in which Slim Jim has posted pro-DOGE memes, messages, rocketships, and crypto-related hashtags in advance of Doge Day to its more than 96,200 followers.
