Slate Office REIT Announces Distribution for the Month of April 2021

TORONTO — Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN) (the “REIT”), an owner and operator of North American office real estate, announced today that the Board of Trustees has declared a distribution for the month of April 2021 of C$0.0333 per trust unit of the REIT, representing $0.40 per unit of the REIT on an annualized basis.

The distribution will be payable on May 17, 2021 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2021.

About Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 34 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada’s major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT’s portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants. The REIT acquires quality assets at a discount to replacement cost and creates value for unitholders by applying hands-on asset management strategies to grow rental revenue, extend lease term and increase occupancy. Visit slateofficereit.com to learn more.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a leading real estate focused alternative investment platform with approximately $6.5 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm’s careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a demonstrated ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.