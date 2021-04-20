Should You Buy the Dip in Beyond Meat? By StockNews



Should You Buy the Dip in Beyond Meat?



Beyond Meat Inc . (NASDAQ:) was the talk of Wall Street, but has recently seen its shares plummet. While many consumer like the company’s products, is that enough for the stock to rebound? Read more to find out.Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) was priced at $192 on January 27. Today, the stock is trading at around $130. Making matters worse is that BYND has steadily slid across the prior three months with no end in sight.

It appears as though the BYND bulls have lost faith in this former Wall Street Darling. Nearly every time BYND has inched higher in recent months, selling pressure has promptly kicked in, ultimately sending the stock lower.

Where does BYND go from here? Is the stock a buy at $130? Let’s find out.

