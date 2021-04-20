‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ First Teaser Reveals the Hero’s Betrayal to His Father

Raised by the leader of a terrorist group and trained in the martial arts, the titular hero refuses to meet his father’s wish to take the throne beside him nor associate with the organization.

Marvel Entertainment prepares fans for the birth of a new superhero on big screen with the release of first official teaser trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings“. Unleashed as a surprise birthday gift for the lead actor, Simu Liu, who turned 32 years old on Monday, April 19, the brand new sneak peek grazes on the titular character’s background.

Shang-Chi is the child of Wenwu (played by Tony Leung), better known as the Mandarin (not the fake version played by Ben Kingsley in “Iron Man 3“), who is the leader of the Ten Rings, a terrorist group whose existence was teased in the very first “Iron Man” movie. Raised and trained in the martial arts to be undefeated, he defies his father’s wish to take the throne beside him.

In the upcoming movie, Sang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The teaser also introduces Awkwafina as Katy, Shang-Chi’s close friend and unlikely sidekick, who doesn’t know much about his history.

Speaking with EW about stepping into the shoes of the Marvel character, Liu says, “The most exciting thing about stepping into this character was that his backstory has never been told before.” He elaborates, “We know so many different versions of Batman’s origin story, how his parents were murdered when he was very young. We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle. Shang-Chi’s story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to.”

Producer Jonathan Schwartz, meanwhile, says that the core of the story is actually a family drama. “The core of Shang-Chi’s arc in the comics is really a family drama,” he states. “That was something that Destin (director Destin Daniel Cretton) keyed into really early on in our conversations, the idea of taking this broken family and this really dark, even abusive family background and seeing what that does to a child over time.”

Based on the Marvel comics created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is scripted by David Callaham, Cretton and Andrew Lanham. Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng join the cast of the film, which is slated to arrive in the U.S. on September 3 after being delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.