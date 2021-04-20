Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.19% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.19%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.19% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were National Agriculture Development Co (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 3.45 points to trade at 37.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Alinma Tokio Marine Co (SE:) added 9.89% or 3.45 points to end at 38.35 and Dallah Healthcare Holding Company (SE:) was up 4.12% or 2.40 points to 60.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Yamamah Saudi Cement Co. (SE:), which fell 4.01% or 1.35 points to trade at 32.30 at the close. Umm Al-Qura (SE:) declined 2.30% or 0.75 points to end at 31.85 and Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co (SE:) was down 2.21% or 2.60 points to 115.20.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 99 to 93 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in National Agriculture Development Co (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 10.00% or 3.45 to 37.95. Shares in Dallah Healthcare Holding Company (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.12% or 2.40 to 60.70.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 0.03% or 0.02 to $63.41 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 0.31% or 0.21 to hit $67.26 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.33% or 5.85 to trade at $1776.45 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.13% to 4.5185, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 91.060.