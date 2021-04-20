Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.19% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.19%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.19% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were National Agriculture Development Co (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 3.45 points to trade at 37.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Alinma Tokio Marine Co (SE:) added 9.89% or 3.45 points to end at 38.35 and Dallah Healthcare Holding Company (SE:) was up 4.12% or 2.40 points to 60.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Yamamah Saudi Cement Co. (SE:), which fell 4.01% or 1.35 points to trade at 32.30 at the close. Umm Al-Qura (SE:) declined 2.30% or 0.75 points to end at 31.85 and Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co (SE:) was down 2.21% or 2.60 points to 115.20.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 99 to 93 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in National Agriculture Development Co (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 10.00% or 3.45 to 37.95. Shares in Dallah Healthcare Holding Company (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.12% or 2.40 to 60.70.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 0.03% or 0.02 to $63.41 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 0.31% or 0.21 to hit $67.26 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.33% or 5.85 to trade at $1776.45 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.13% to 4.5185, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 91.060.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR