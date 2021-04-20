Russia to reach over 120,000 troops on Ukraine’s border in a week, Ukraine says By Reuters

© Reuters. Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces attend a training at a firing range in Donetsk region
KYIV/BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Russia is massing more than 120,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, calling for more Western economic sanctions on Moscow.
“Russian troops continue to arrive in close proximity to our borders in the northeast, in the east and in the south. In about a week, they are expected to reach a combined force of over 120,000 troops,” Kuleba told an online news conference with international media.
“This does not mean they will stop building up their forces at that number.”
