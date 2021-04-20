‘RHOA’ Fans Call for LaToya Ali’s Firing Despite Her Squashing Beef With Drew Sidora

Instagram

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ co-stars apparently have squashed their beef after having a fight in the recent episode as they are seen exchanging friendly words on Twitter.

AceShowbiz –

No more bad blood. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars LaToya Ali and Drew Sidora apparently have squashed their beef after the pair almost had a physical altercation in a recent episode of the Bravo reality show. They were seen exchanging friendly words on Twitter.

“No matter what happened. This is a strong group of women,” Drew wrote on the blue bird app following the Sunday, April 18 episode. “I’m so blessed to get a chance to get to know them and bond with them. We are #BLACKGIRLMAGIC #sisterhood.”

LaToya caught wind of the tweet and reacted by sending some love to her co-star. “We love you Queen Drew,” she replied. She later added, “Keep killing those wigs hunty yaaasss,” alongside some lovely face emojis. To that, Drew replied, “Yes! let’s just start over sis #worldpeace.”

<br />

Despite that, fans were not entirely convinced that LaToya was sincere with her tweet. “felt like shade with the wig comment but hey,” one person said in an Instagram comment. “Latoya is unnecessarily mean girl ish,” someone else added.

Calling for LaToya’s firing, a person wrote, “Get rid of Latoya she’s so problematic.” Echoing the sentiment, one other added, “Lol I still can do next season without Latoya,” while another comment read, “Both them need to not be on next season.”

In the latest episode of “RHOA”, Drew and LaToya were involved in a fight while the ladies were gathering at Cynthia Bailey’s cast holiday party. For the party, Cynthia asked the ladies to participate in a White Elephant gift exchange in which each person had to spend $1,000 on their gifts.

LaToya arrived late, prompting Drew to quip, “Oh, perfect timing! She came to get her gift.” The said gift apparently referred to a cassette tape that Drew had prepared. It featured a taped phone call between Drew’s assistant and Prophet Anthony Lott, who allegedly had a romantic relationship with LaToya even though she’s married.

“Drew, shut up,” LaToya snapped at Drew. The latter fired back, “Something is wrong with you. You weren’t looking for God. You were looking for some d**k. You was looking for prophet d**k.” LaToya replied, “And your man looking for some new p***y, ’cause yours is dried up.” She then took the wig and threw it to Drew. Drew then stood up and jumped across Cynthia’s coffee table to attack LaToya before being stopped by security guards.