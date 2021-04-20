Publicly traded First Foundation invests in NYDIG as belief in digital assets grows By Cointelegraph

Publicly traded First Foundation invests in NYDIG as belief in digital assets grows
First Foundation (NASDAQ:) Inc, a publicly traded financial services provider, has made a strategic investment into New York Digital Investment Group as part of a broader effort to provide clients with secure access to (BTC) investment products.
“We believe digital assets are an important part of the future landscape of financial services and we are pleased to be a part of its evolution as we seek to serve the growing needs of our clients,” said First Foundation CEO Scott Kavanaugh.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.