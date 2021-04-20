Publicly traded First Foundation invests in NYDIG as belief in digital assets grows By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Publicly traded First Foundation invests in NYDIG as belief in digital assets grows

First Foundation (NASDAQ:) Inc, a publicly traded financial services provider, has made a strategic investment into New York Digital Investment Group as part of a broader effort to provide clients with secure access to (BTC) investment products.

“We believe digital assets are an important part of the future landscape of financial services and we are pleased to be a part of its evolution as we seek to serve the growing needs of our clients,” said First Foundation CEO Scott Kavanaugh.