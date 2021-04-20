Procter&Gamble Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com



Procter&Gamble Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Procter&Gamble reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Procter&Gamble announced earnings per share of $1.26 on revenue of $18.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $17.96B.

Procter&Gamble shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 6.89% from its 52 week high of $146.72 set on November 9, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 10.84% from the start of the year.

Procter&Gamble follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Procter&Gamble’s report follows an earnings beat by Coca-Cola on Monday, who reported EPS of $0.55 on revenue of $9B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.5034 on revenue of $8.63B.

PepsiCo had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $14.82B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $14.55B.

