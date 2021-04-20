Prince Harry May Stay Longer in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday

WENN/John Rainford/Phil Lewis

In other news, Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton is said to be the ‘peacemaker’ between Prince Harry and Prince William who seemed to have a tense moment during the funeral process for Prince Philip.

AceShowbiz –

Prince Harry may delay his return to the U.S. According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex, who is currently visiting England to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, may stay a little bit longer in his home country as he wants to be there for Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

Prior to this, Harry was said to be expected to return to America on Monday, April 19. It remains to be seen if the new report has any truth with it.

In other news, Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton was said to be the “peacemaker” between the warring brothers who seemed to have a tense moment during the funeral process on Saturday, April 17. “They were very tense as they walked into that chapel,” royal expert Katie Nicholl said to Entertainment Tonight.

“As they came out of it, you could see some tension diffused. And I think that was largely down to the Duchess of Cambridge, who made a point of speaking to Harry and when she did that, you can see them visibly relax,” Nicholl added.

“It’s always been my understanding that behind the scenes, Kate has tried very hard to forge a rapprochement and act as a peacemaker between William and Harry,” Nicholl went on to say. “She loves Harry. She says that she is the sister that he never had. She has been heartbroken to see them fall out, and I think she is one of the few people, one of the few family members who would actually be able to push the brothers together, which she did in a very subtle way, but was very effective.”

The royal expert also believed that the Duchess of Cambridge “played quite an important role in getting the brothers to the point where they were able to engage in a conversation, of course, in front of the world’s press. Everyone was watching.” Nicholl concluded, “The focus of the day was absolutely rightly on the Duke of Edinburgh, this was about bidding him a fitting farewell and no one wanted there to be too much attention on William and Harry and this feud — but inevitably the world was watching.”