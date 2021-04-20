President of Chad Is Killed as Insurgents Storm the Capital

NDJAMENA, Chad — The president of Chad died of wounds sustained in clashes between insurgent forces and government soldiers a day after winning re-election this month, news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing the country’s armed forces.

An army spokesman appeared on state television on Tuesday to inform the nation that the president, Idriss Déby, who had ruled Chad for more than three decades, was dead, according to the news outlets.

Mr. Déby, 68, had been on the front lines in the north of the central African country, directing the fight against a rebel incursion. On the same day as the presidential election, April 11, rebels crossed the northern border from Libya.

He was due to give a victory speech on Monday, but his campaign director said that he had instead visited Chadian soldiers battling insurgents advancing on the capital, Ndjamena.