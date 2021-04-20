Pitt bull dog hailed a hero after saving owners life

An American Pitt Bull terrier from Texas in the USA has been hailed as a hero after saving his owner’s life.

The dog called Astro, went to get help when a member of his family had a “medical emergency”.

He attracted the attention of a stranger, and managed to get them to follow him.

The person then called for help.

“We never thought in a million years he’d do something like that,” Bertha Martinez, his owner, told KTSM.

The dog went to get help for his sick owner in the USA. (Facebook)

The plucky hound was given a medal and a doggy cake by El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) and El Paso Animal Services.

His owner said her family rescued the dog, who was a stray.

Firefighters said the dog was very attached to his owner, reported to be Mrs Martinez’s son.

“We know that the dog was even trying to climb into the ambulance with the owner, firefighters had to lure him into a vehicle for family members to come and pick him up,” Enrique Duenas-Aguilar, an EPFD spokesperson, said, according to KTSM .

“Without his help the patient might have never been found,”

The dog is called Astro, though the El Paso Fire Department originally thought he was called Cosmo in a Facebook post.

“Everyone, meet Cosmo,” they wrote.

“Today, Cosmo’s owner had a medical emergency.

“The smart pup immediately went to look for help.

“A good Samaritan saw Cosmo and tried to get closer, Cosmo led them to his owner and 911 was called.

“Thanks to this, Pumper 15 and Rescue 31 were able to assist and transport the patient, saving his life.

