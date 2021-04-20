Piers Morgan Labels Demi Lovato ‘Stupendously Dumb’ Following ‘Triggering’ Fro-yo Shop Complaints

WENN/Instagram/Nicky Nelson

The controversial TV personality also accuses the ‘Heart Attack’ hitmaker of trying to bully the family-run company using the power of millions of followers on her social media accounts.

Piers Morgan has a few choice words for Demi Lovato after the singer called out a frozen yoghurt joint in Los Angeles. The former “Good Morning Britain” host dubbed the “Sober” songtress “stupendously dumb” for criticizing The Bigg Chill over the frozen yogurt shop’s method in advertising their diet products.

Weighing on the matter, Piers wrote in his recent Mail Online column, “I was triggered by Ms Lovato herself.” He went on to say, “The more this repulsively arrogant woman attacked this lovely little store in her staggeringly unhinged and delusional manner, the more furious I became.”

The controversial TV personality added that Demi tried to bully the family-run company using the power of millions of followers on her social media accounts. “I find idiot celebrities like Demi Lovato ‘triggering’ and require THEM to ‘Do Better Please,’ ” he continued, mocking Demi with the the phrase “Do better please” as it was also what Demi said to the fro-yo shop in her criticism.

Prior to this, the “Heart Attack” hitmaker publicly called out The Bigg Chill for not offering “clearer messaging” when they promote their sugar-free options. “Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from [The Bigg Chill] when you have to walk past tons of sugar-free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter. Do better please,” the singer wrote on Instagram Story.

She then shared a screenshot of her DM featuring her telling the shop, “I was thinking, maybe it would help if you made it more clear that the sugar free options and vegan options are for that. Labeling the snacks for celiac or diabetes or vegans.”

“When it’s not super clear, the messaging gets confusing and being in LA it’s really hard to distinguish diet culture vs health needs. I think clearer messaging would be more beneficial for everyone,” she added.

In response to Demi’s complaints, The Big Chill posted on their Instagram Story that they “carry items for diabetics, [people with] celiac disease, vegan and of course have many indulgent items as well.” They also claimed in their DM to Demi that they are “not diet vultures” since they cater to all of their customers’ needs.

Demi later issued apology for calling out the shop, admitting that she “jumped to conclusions” simply because she is only “human.” In a video she shared on Monday, April 19, she pointed out, “Now, I am very outspoken about the things that I believe in. I understand that sometimes my messaging can lose its, like, meaning when I get emotional. I am human.”

The “Heart Attack” singer continued explaining, “I am somebody who is just very passionate about what I believe in and I’ve lived through enough to know when to speak up. For people who don’t have a voice.”

In the video, in addition to denying that she tried to bully a small business, Demi shared that she just wanted to “continue to help make this world a better place, and if I upset some people I’m so sorry. I will listen and try to understand in how I can be a better support for all communities.”