Philip Morris Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Philip Morris Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Philip Morris (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Philip Morris announced earnings per share of $1.57 on revenue of $7.59B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $7.27B.

Philip Morris shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.87% from its 52 week high of $93.42 set on April 19. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 10.84% from the start of the year.

Philip Morris follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Philip Morris’s report follows an earnings beat by Procter&Gamble on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.26 on revenue of $18.11B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $17.96B.

Coca-Cola had beat expectations on Monday with first quarter EPS of $0.55 on revenue of $9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5034 on revenue of $8.63B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar