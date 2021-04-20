Panthers sign veteran DT DaQuan Jones to 1-year deal By Reuters

The Carolina Panthers signed veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to a one-year deal on Tuesday.
Jones, 29, started all 16 games in five of the last six seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
A fourth-round pick by Tennessee in 2014, Jones has 235 tackles, nine sacks, 26 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown) in 99 career games (93 starts).
With the Panthers, Jones fills a void created by the offseason departures of Kawann Short and Zach Kerr.
(Field Level Media)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.