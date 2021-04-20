Pakistani Journalist Is Shot After Criticizing the Military

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan —A veteran Pakistani journalist who has been critical of the country’s powerful military establishment, was shot near his home on Tuesday but survived, officials said.

The shooting sent a chill through Pakistan’s journalist community, which has come under withering pressure from the military and its allies in the nation’s governing party.

The journalist, Absar Alam, who has also served as the chairman of the country’s electronic media regulatory authority, was wounded when he was shot during an evening walk at a park near his residence in Islamabad on Tuesday. Officials said Mr. Alam was in stable condition.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the country’s interior minister, said he has ordered an investigation and Fawad Chaudhry, the information minister, condemned what he called an assassination attempt.