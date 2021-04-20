Pair returns Big Big costume to circus

The return of a Big Bird costume has brought “sunny days” back to a South Australian circus.

The costume was stolen from the Sesame Street Circus in Adelaide earlier this week.

It was found at Bonython Park in the early hours of this morning.

The Big Bird costume was returned to the circus this morning. (SA Police)

The thieves returned the costume and apologised to the circus owners in a note left in the bird’s beak.

“We had no idea what we were doing, or what our actions would cause,” they said.

“We were just having a rough time and trying to cheer ourselfs (sic) up.”

The pair assured the circus owners they did not cause Big Bird any harm.

“Sorry to be such a big birden!” they said, as they signed off as “the Big Bird bandits”.