Orbimed Advisors reduced stake in Graybug Vision, Inc. By Investing.com

On the 25th of March, Orbimed Advisors sold 313 thousand Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) shares for $1.9 million at an average price of $6.16 per share.

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. are down -11.53% since the transaction.

Orbimed Advisors’s holding in Graybug Vision, Inc. decreased to about 4.2 million shares with the transaction.

Orbimed Advisors first bought Graybug Vision, Inc. stock in the third quarter of 2020.

Orbimed Advisors also owns Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:), Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE), Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:) and Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN).

Graybug Vision, Inc. is its number twenty eight position by number of shares and market value among pharmaceuticals stocks.

In contrast, California State Teachers Retirement System and Citigroup (NYSE:) introduced GRAY shares to their portfolio.

Orbimed Advisors has also recently sold all their shares in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:).

Orbimed Advisors also reduced their share in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) and Prelude Therapeutics Incorporat (PRLD).

The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $88 million.

In addition, Orbimed Advisors established new holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:).

Orbimed Advisors also added to their share in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE).

The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $27 million.

Orbimed Advisors also sold all their shares in Prevail Therapeutics Inc . (NASDAQ:).

This asset alone constituted 1.8% of their pre-sale portfolio.

Orbimed Advisors also reduced their share in Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ:), Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA), Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR), Xenon (NASDAQ:) Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE), Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:), Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:), Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) and Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET).

The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $482 million.

In addition, Orbimed Advisors added to their share in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:), Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:), MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX), X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:) and Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:).

The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $33 million.