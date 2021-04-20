Ohio senator wants clarity for crypto tax reporting in proposed bill By Cointelegraph



Ohio senator wants clarity for crypto tax reporting in proposed bill



A Republican lawmaker from Ohio is preparing legislation that would reportedly be aimed at preventing U.S. citizens from evading taxes on their crypto earnings.

In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box today, Senator Rob Portman said he hoped to introduce a bill with bipartisan support after the next congressional recess which would address the problem of many crypto users in the U.S. not paying taxes. The senator said lawmakers “don’t have the final bill yet” and were “still pulling in information” on the subject. However, he claimed both Republicans and Democrats were interested in pursuing closing the tax gap with respect to crypto.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph