Ocasio-Cortez, Progressives Push Anew for Green New Deal

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey reintroduced their “Green New Deal” resolution, keeping up pressure on President Joe Biden to take sweeping action to address climate change.

“We’re going to transition to a 100% carbon free economy that is more unionized, more just, more dignified and guarantees more health care and housing than we ever have before,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a news conference Tuesday.

The revival of the plan, two years after it was blocked in the then-GOP controlled Senate, precedes a virtual international summit that Biden is convening with world leaders this week coinciding with Earth Day. The administration is expected to use the summit to unveil its goal for reducing greenhouse gases, a key part of the Paris climate accord that Biden had the U.S. rejoin on his first day in office.

Markey said he wants to see Biden go further than what he has already proposed on climate action.

“We are going to be calling for the highest aspirations that our country can reach,” the Massachusetts Democrat said. “We want to go big. Even bigger.”

The progressives’ Green New Deal resolution calls for the country to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions along with a 10-year mobilization effort that would invest money in several areas including infrastructure and reducing air and water pollution. The proposal also aims to address economic and racial disparities related to climate change.