Number of ETH whales surges to new all-time high By BTC Peers



Number of ETH whales surges to new all-time high



According to data shared by analytics firm Santiment, the number of ETH whales has continued to grow since January this year. For some context, whales are owners with more than 10,000 ETH in their wallets.

The data from Santiment reveals that whales were actively buying the dip as and other top cryptocurrencies plummeted on Sunday. The number of wallets holding between 10,000 and 10,000,000,000 coins surged for Ethereum and two other networks – Ren Protocol (REN) and Band Protocol (BAND). On the flip side, whale accounts for Celcius (CEL), (LTC), and Storj (STORJ) dropped.

Source: SantimentThe data from Santiment was corroborated by Glassnode, another popular crypto analytics company. Glassnode’s data shows that the number of addresses with at least 10,000 ETH has surged to a new all-time high of 1.162.