North Dakota, Manitoba Form Trucker Vaccine Pact: Virus Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — Japan is expected to receive an additional 50 million doses of Pfizer shots , giving it enough medicine to vaccinate everyone over the age of 16 by the middle of September, Nikkei reported. Moderna reported a new supply agreement with Israel for 2022. Shipments of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine will be restarted to the European Union after the bloc’s drug regulator said benefits of the shot outweigh the risks of a possible link to cases of rare blood clots. Toronto health authorities will order workplaces across Canada’s biggest city to close if they have more than five confirmed cases of Covid-19. Elsewhere in Canada, Manitoba and the U.S. state of North Dakota have undertaken a joint initiative to vaccinate truck drivers transporting goods to and from the U.S. Key Developments: Global Tracker: Cases pass 142.4 million; deaths exceed 3 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 910 million shots given worldwideNYC’s once-mighty tourism industry shows first signs of revivalBritish Columbia seeks rebound from pandemic with green pushChina suspicion, ‘foreign plot’ fears hamper Africa vaccine planAsia Leading in virus containment, lagging in vaccine rollout: BI

Article content Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths. Japan to Get 50M More Pfizer Doses: Nikkei (6:41 a.m. HK) The Japanese government is expected to receive additional 50m doses of Pfizer vaccine by the end of September, Nikkei reported without attribution. The government and Pfizer will sign a contract as soon as this month, according to the report. Together with Moderna’s vaccine, pending approval, Japan has secured enough doses to vaccinate those aged 16 and above by the end of September with the arrangement, Nikkei said. Japan to Declare Emergency in Tokyo: Sankei (5:53 p.m. NY) The Japanese government has decided to declare a fresh coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and Hyogo prefectures, the Sankei newspaper reported without attribution. A formal decision is expected to come as soon as this week, the paper said. Moderna Has Supply Pact With Israel (4:30 p.m. NY) Moderna reported a new supply agreement with Israel for 2022, with the nation also getting an option to purchase doses of variant-specific vaccine booster candidates, pending regulatory approval. “This is an important moment for our company as the first firm order for 2022 supply and for the supply of our variant-specific booster vaccine candidates against Covid-19,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. Colorado Hospital Spike ‘Concerning’ (3:10 p.m. NY)

Article content Colorado’s fourth wave of Covid-19 is intensifying with hospitalizations reaching the highest since the end of January at 553, Governor Jared Polis said at a Tuesday news conference. Most patients admitted to Colorado hospitals are between 20 and 50, a “concerning trend,” said Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist. The state has opened four on-demand vaccine sites to reverse the trend. Toronto to Shut Offices If 5 Cases Found (2:55 p.m. NY) Toronto health authorities will order workplaces across Canada’s biggest city to close if they have more than five confirmed cases of Covid-19. The decision Tuesday overrides less-stringent provincial orders, and follows a similar move by Peel Region, a western suburb. It comes as the city struggles to contain a surge in variant cases that threatens to collapse the local health-care system. North Dakota, Manitoba in Trucker Vaccine Pact (2 p.m. NY) North Dakota and the province of Manitoba have undertaken a joint initiative to vaccinate Canada-based truck drivers transporting goods to and from the U.S. The arrangement was announced by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, who said it was the first such program between a Canadian and American jurisdiction. Manitoba will identify and coordinate with eligible individuals and work with North Dakota to schedule vaccination appointments for truck drivers during their routine trips to the U.S. over the next six to eight weeks. It is estimated that roughly 2,000 to 4,000 Manitoba drivers will take part in the program.

Article content “With adequate vaccine supplies and all North Dakotans having access to vaccine while Canada is dealing with a vaccine shortage, we want to do our part to ensure essential workers from Canada who are frequently traveling through our state are vaccinated,” Burgum said in a statement. “The timely and effective administration of vaccines is essential for public health and the eventual safe reopening of our shared border.” Netherlands to Lift Some Restrictions (1:30 p.m. NY) The Netherlands will ease some lockdown restrictions starting next week, though conditions will be attached to the amended measures as the country’s health system remains hard-hit. A hotly debated nighttime curfew, which triggered riots when first implemented, will end on April 28, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said during a press briefing Tuesday evening. Taking a first step in lifting some restrictions is “a balancing act” that will involve taking some risks, he said. Other relaxed measures include shops that will be allowed to welcome a limited number of consumers without an appointment until 8 p.m., and outdoor bar seating that will reopen between noon and 6 p.m., with a maximum of 50 people per area. House Probing Emergent Contracts: Clyburn (1:15 p.m. NY) U.S. House Democratic Whip James Clyburn said he’s concerned about the track record of Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a manufacturer expected to produce Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine at its Baltimore plant, and has launched an investigation into how the company came to be awarded its federal contracts.

Article content Two House panels, including one that Clyburn chairs, launched an investigation Monday into whether Emergent officials leveraged a relationship with a Trump administration official to profit from federal contracts, and whether the company’s actions impeded the U.S. pandemic response. Clyburn has requested testimony from Emergent executives. J&J to Restart EU Vaccine Shipments (12:12 p.m. NY) Johnson & Johnson will restart shipments of its Covid-19 vaccine to the European Union after the bloc’s drug regulator said the benefits of the shot outweigh the risks of a possible link with cases of rare blood clots. The European Medicines Agency assessment on Tuesday echoed that of the vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc, which has also been linked with the rare clot. In both cases, the regulator said Covid can be fatal and the use of vaccines is crucial to fighting the virus. Delhi Official Pleads for Oxygen Supplies (10:25 a.m. NY) The chief minister of India’s capital took to Twitter Tuesday to plead for oxygen supplies from the federal government as the country reels under a ferocious second wave of virus infections. His deputy, Manish Sisodia, said that several hospitals treating critically ill Covid-19 patients had only a few hours of oxygen supplies left. “We are getting SOS calls from hospitals for oxygen,” Sisodia said on Twitter. The city reported nearly 24,000 new infections Monday, forcing the government to order a lockdown for the next six days. Kejriwal has repeatedly drawn attention to the fact the city is running out of hospital beds, oxygen and crucial drugs as infections continue to surge.

Article content Israel Warns on India Variant (10:15 a.m. NY) There are at least eight known cases of the Indian variant in Israel, and two more possible cases, Hezi Levi, health ministry director general, said in a radio interview Tuesday. While the variant seems to have characteristics that make it more resistant to vaccines, the shots will still work against it, though less efficiently, Levi said. Not enough is known about the variant, he added. Natural History Museum to Become Vaccine Site (10 a.m. NY) The American Museum of Natural History in New York will operate as a vaccination site starting Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Tuesday each week, offering about 1,000 shots a day. “The American Museum of Natural History is an iconic monument to science and discovery,” Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said in a statement. “Serving as a setting for our historic vaccination campaign is both exciting and perfectly fitting.” Priority will be given to residents and staff of public housing complexes; as well as union members and museum workers. The site will also offer appointments for the general public. Saudi Reports Case Surge Amid Ramadan (9:17 a.m. NY) Saudi Arabia reported 1,070 new cases on Tuesday, the biggest daily jump in eight months, bringing the total number of infections to 407,010. The kingdom recorded 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total to 6,846, the health ministry said in a tweet.

Article content A health ministry spokesman said the spike is attributable to gatherings and people not observing virus restrictions in all regions as they celebrate the month of Ramadan, a key Islamic holiday that often involves social gatherings. Hungary Says Virus Has Peaked (7:37 a.m. NY) Hungary, the country with the world’s highest death rate from Covid-19, reported data that showed the virus has peaked, according to its chief medical officer. Hungary reported 1,645 new infections on Tuesday, the lowest level in almost two months. The number of patients being treated in hospitals has dropped by a third from the end of March, and those on ventilators fell below 1,000 for the first time since mid-March, data show. Scotland to Ease Restrictions (7:24 a.m. NY) Scotland will proceed with its biggest easing of virus restrictions this year as vaccinations reduce the number of new infections and deaths. Starting next week, non-essential shops, gyms and museums will be able to reopen, while cafes, restaurants and pubs can resume the sale of food and drink outdoors, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said. A ban on travel between Scotland and England and Wales will also be lifted. More than 60% of Scotland’s adult population has now received a first dose, according to government data. Singapore to Tighten Rules for India Travelers (7:07 a.m. NY) Singapore is reducing entry approvals and extending isolation measures for travelers from India amid an escalation of Covid-19 cases in the country. At the same time, the city-state eased measures for travelers from Hong Kong, and lifted entry restrictions for travelers from the U.K. and South Africa. The government is also making it easier for people who have been fully vaccinated to travel to high-risk regions. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

