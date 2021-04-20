North American stock markets down in early trading, loonie edges lower

Article content

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in early trading, led by the heavyweight energy and industrial sectors on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 118.15 points at 19,086.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 90.60 points at 33,987.03. The S&P 500 index was down 6.88 points at 4,156.38, while the Nasdaq composite was down 13.90 points at 13,900.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.86 cents US compared with 79.88 cents US on Monday.

The June crude contract was up 22 cents at US$63.65 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.73 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$1.90 at US$1,768.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was up three cents at US$4.27 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSDX)