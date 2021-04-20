Nick Jonas Steals a Singer Back From Blake Shelton in Knockout Rounds

NBC

First up in the new episode of the long-running NBC show are Team Kelly Clarkson’s Ryleigh Modig who performs ‘Use Somebody’ and Corey Ward who belts out ‘Already Gone’.

AceShowbiz –

“The Voice” began its Knockout Rounds of season 20 in a new episode that aired on Monday, April 19. In the new outing, coaches Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson continued searching the best singers to remain in their groups as the remaining contestants took the stage to battle each other.

First up that night were Team Kelly’s Ryleigh Modig who performed “Use Somebody” and Corey Ward who belted out “Already Gone”. Both singers offered show-stopping performances, making it hard for Kelly to decide. Kelly eventually chose Corey as the winner. Fortunately for Ryleigh, all other three coaches hit their buttons to steal her. Ryleigh went on Team John.





The next Knockout battle was between Team Blake’s Ethan Lively and Jordan Matthew Young. For the “country knockout,” Ethan picked “Help Me Hold On”, while Jordan sang “She Talks to Angels” to honor his late friend who died from addiction. Blake admitted that this was one of his toughest decisions, but he later decided to keep Jordan on his team.





Pia Renee and Ciana Pelekai from Team John then hit the stage for the next knockout. Pia opted to sing “What the World Needs Now Is Love” with Ciana choosing “Cuz I Love You” as the one song that she would perform. However, Ciana seemed to struggle to deliver the rap part of the song. John chose Pia as the winner.





???????? Later, Team Nick’s Keegan Ferrell and Dana Monique performed. Keegan went with “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)”, while Dana belted out “Nutbush City Limits”. Dana slayed her performance as she showed her personality and energy through the song. While Nick admitted that he was surprised that Keegan nailed the high notes in his performance, the Jonas Brothers member picked Dana as the winner of the battle.





Victor Solomon and Gean Garcia from Team John later performed. That night, Victor hoped to stay on the competition by performing “My Gil” against Gean, who opted to sing “Afterglow”. Blake and Nick went with Victor, while Kelly chose Gean. Eventually, John decided to keep Victor on his team.









Concluding the night were Team Blake’s Andrew Marshall and Pete Mroz. Andrew first hit the stage to offer a powerful performance of “I Won’t Give Up”. Pete followed it up with his rendition of “Before You Go”. Both singers impressed the coach and Nick even felt a tinge of regret in letting Andrew go previously. After much consideration, Blake chose Pete as the winner. Nick later hit his button to steal Andrew back.