Netflix Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Netflix (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Netflix announced earnings per share of $3.75 on revenue of $7.16B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $7.14B.

Netflix shares are up 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.36% from its 52 week high of $593.29 set on January 20. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 6.97% from the start of the year.

Netflix follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Netflix’s report follows an earnings beat by Prologis on Monday, who reported EPS of $0.5035 on revenue of $1.02B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.3739 on revenue of $986.59M.

Walgreens Boots had beat expectations on March 31 with second quarter EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $32.78B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.1 on revenue of $36.2B.

