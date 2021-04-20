NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Expecting 9th Child With Side Chick While His GF Jazlyn Is Pregnant

Facebook

Should the reports be true, it’s not the first time the currently incarcerated 21-year-old rapper is expecting two children with two different women at the same time.

AceShowbiz –

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again will be welcoming not just one, but two children in no time. The rapper’s alleged side chick is reported to pregnant with his ninth child, at the same time his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle is also expecting a baby with him.

The alleged side chick appeared to confirm her pregnancy while answering fans’ questions on her Instagram page. The unnamed woman appeared to be irritated when people asked obvious questions about who the father of her baby is.

When one person pressed her with a question “why you won’t answer who your bd is…,” she hit back with a fiery response. “Because y’all already know. Y’all want me to star his name so bad for why ? Stop being dumb,” she wrote.

Another person asked, “I think we all know who’s the daddy lol . R you gonna show your baby?” to which she replied, “Lol y’all know y’all just in denial and of course NOT.” When another account posted that “NBA YoungBoy is having his 8th child,” she allegedly corrected it by simply writing, “9th.”

YoungBoy’s alleged side chick, who has posted a selfie of her flaunting her growing baby bump, also shared a sonogram picture of her baby. She wrote in the caption of the snap, “It’s crazy how you don’t know how something feels until it happens to you, I can’t stop looking at this I’m excited I’m ecstatic I’m happy to be your mom. I want you to change me for the better. I’m a mommy now and I’m happy I can’t wait to meet you babe.”

The news of YoungBoy possibly expecting his ninth child arrives just one day after his girlfriend Jazlyn sparked pregnancy speculation after being photographed with an apparent baby bump. In images shared by her pals from what looks like her baby shower, she was cradling her baby bump while being surrounded by her friends.

YoungBoy, who is currently in prison on federal weapon charges, has not addressed the pregnancy rumors, but he recently penned a letter from jail in which he reflected on being away from his children. “i can leave my kids million of dollars to divide but cant give them the time they truly deserve,” so he wrote.

Should the reports be true, it’s not the first time the 21-year-old star is expecting two children with two different women at the same time. Last year, he welcomed his sixth child with one of his former girlfriends, Drea Symone, while Yaya Mayweather was pregnant with his seventh.