Home Business Nasdaq to launch options trading for Coinbase Global By Cointelegraph

Nasdaq to launch options trading for Coinbase Global By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Nasdaq to launch options trading for Coinbase Global

Less than one week after the largest crypto exchange in the U.S. was listed, Nasdaq is set to start trading options for Coinbase Global.

According to an April 19 Reuters report, a representative for Coinbase stated that the COIN.O options will start trading on Nasdaq on Tuesday, April 20.

COIN market data – Yahoo Finance