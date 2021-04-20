Most Latam currencies weaken; Chilean peso at over 3-mth high

Article content

Most Latin American currencies fell on

Tuesday as the dollar strengthened off lows, with falling oil

prices knocking currencies of Colombia and Mexico.

Chile’s peso, meanwhile, rose 0.5% to a more than

three-month high. Copper prices retreated, but stayed near

10-year highs on optimism over recovering global demand.

World no. 2 copper exporter Peru’s sol, however, gave

up session gains to trade 0.6% lower as concerns about the

presidential election remained.

It extended losses after posting its worst session in more

than five months on Monday when the first opinion poll ahead of

a presidential run-off election in June indicated a win for

socialist candidate Pedro Castillo.

Stocks in Peru sank 5% to touch their lowest

since November.

As oil prices fell on demand worries, Colombia’s peso

lost 0.5%. Mexico’s peso dropped 0.7% after six straight

days of gains which took it to three-month highs. Analysts say

the currency has prime conditions for carry trades, along with

EM peer South Africa’s rand.

Sentiment towards emerging market assets, however has been

improving, with major investment bank Morgan Stanley

going bullish on currencies and bonds, citing stability in U.S.

yields. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, espoused a