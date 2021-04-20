Most Latam currencies weaken; Chilean peso at over 3-mth high

Most Latin American currencies fell on

Tuesday as the dollar strengthened off lows, with falling oil

prices knocking currencies of Colombia and Mexico.

Chile’s peso, meanwhile, rose 0.5% to a more than

three-month high. Copper prices retreated, but stayed near

10-year highs on optimism over recovering global demand.

World no. 2 copper exporter Peru’s sol, however, gave

up session gains to trade 0.6% lower as concerns about the

presidential election remained.

It extended losses after posting its worst session in more

than five months on Monday when the first opinion poll ahead of

a presidential run-off election in June indicated a win for

socialist candidate Pedro Castillo.

Stocks in Peru sank 5% to touch their lowest

since November.

As oil prices fell on demand worries, Colombia’s peso

lost 0.5%. Mexico’s peso dropped 0.7% after six straight

days of gains which took it to three-month highs. Analysts say

the currency has prime conditions for carry trades, along with

EM peer South Africa’s rand.

Sentiment towards emerging market assets, however has been

improving, with major investment bank Morgan Stanley

going bullish on currencies and bonds, citing stability in U.S.

yields. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, espoused a

similar stance on Monday.

But, Latam markets have lagged their peers due to a damaging

COVID-19 resurgence in the region.

Brazil’s real erased the day’s gains, falling 0.1%.

Amid fiscal worries, the 2021 budget was sent to President Jair

Bolsonaro for approval after an initial delay.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country has dulled its

economic outlook, with the government ramping up spending to

what has been perceived as unsustainable levels to offset the

pandemic’s economic impact.

“The gradual economic recovery continued in February, but

the resurgence of the pandemic in March has reversed that

trend,” analysts at TS Lombard wrote in a note.

“Activity data for retail sales and the services sector

showed some resiliency in February, but there is little doubt

that this trend was reversed by the virus resurgence in March.”

They also expect the Brazilian central bank to hike interest

rates steeply in the first half of the year – a move which could

support the real.

In line with global stocks, Latin American equities

retreated, with the MSCI’s index of regional stocks

coming off a two-month high.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1344.90 -0.27

MSCI LatAm 2392.59 -0.75

Brazil Bovespa 119999.62 -0.77

Mexico IPC 48517.68 0.93

Chile IPSA 4925.06 -0.91

Argentina MerVal 46800.75 -2.552

Colombia COLCAP 1305.93 -0.51

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.5581 -0.09

Mexico peso 19.9540 -0.71

Chile peso 696.8 0.52

Colombia peso 3641.5 -0.44

Peru sol 3.6897 -0.49

Argentina peso 92.9700 -0.04

(interbank)

