Maren Morris Loves Her Post-Baby Body Even Though She’s ‘Several Pounds Heavier’

The ‘Bones’ singer insists women shouldn’t have to ‘bounce back’ after giving birth, branding it as an ‘unhealthy’ idea of erasing the fact that they’re mothers.

Maren Morris takes issue at the idea women have to “bounce back” after giving birth.

The country music superstar welcomed her first child, son Hayes, with husband and fellow country singer Ryan Hurd in March 2020 and, reflecting on being a new mum, she addressed the “unhealthy” idea of “erasing the fact that you’ve had a kid”.

“Especially as a new mother during Covid, I think that bouncing back and not just Covid, but any time, we’re always extremely pressed to erase any evidence on our body that we had a child, that we housed a child for nine, 10 months,” explained the “Bones” singer, reported People.

“So I just realised how unhealthy that was for me and my workout journey to be like, ‘I need to get back to where I was before’ because that’s not really the goal,” she insisted. “It shouldn’t be the goal to just sort of erase the fact that you’ve had a kid.”

The “Girl” singer added she is “really proud of where my body is right now, even if it is several pounds heavier” because she “did something that half the population can’t do.”

“So I think that’s pretty f**king rad – that’s kind of how I came to that epiphany myself,” continued the star. “And I was like, ‘I’m going to share this!’ ”

“I’m really proud of where I am in my journey. And I’m not a stick, but I love the fact that I’ve got curves now. And that proves that I did something really amazing and wonderful with my life so that’s kind of where I was at.”