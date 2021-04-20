Man Arrested at Taylor Swift’s Apartment Visited Her Home 5 Times in 6 Months

WENN/Instar

Hanks Johnson, who was apprehended after trying to force his way inside the ‘Cardigan’ singer’s Tribeca apartment, had been previously warned by a security guard not to show up again.

AceShowbiz –

Details about Taylor Swift‘s stalker, who was arrested at her Tribeca apartment over the weekend, have been spilling out. The 52-year-old man, who has been identified as Hanks Johnson, was reported to have shown up at the “Cardigan” singer’s residence and rung the doorbell at least five times over the past six months.

Hanks was said to have been warned by the head of the “Valentine’s Day” actress’ apartment security before his arrest on Saturday, April 17. The New York Daily News reported that the guard allegedly asked the man to leave the building, telling him he was not welcomed inside.

Hanks’ arrest came after a 911 call was made to notify police that someone broke into Taylor’s Tribeca apartment. The man reportedly tried to force his way into the building at around 8:30 P.M. that Saturday.

On Sunday night, April 19, Hanks was charged with criminal trespass. He was released on his own recognizance following a Manhattan criminal court arraignment. Outside the courthouse, he sent direct messages to Taylor’s Instagram account before insisting that the predictive text suggestions on his phone came from her.

Hanks also claimed to be a motivational speaker. He explained that his visits to Taylor’s home were to “make a presentation” about “placing America back on top” economically and “increasing the vibrations in America” at her request.

The Daily News further reported that Hank insisted Taylor invited him to come before his arrest. “She messaged me from her place, I think, and she invited me to come over, that’s why I went there,” he said. “I went to Franklin St. just to communicate with her about the presentation… and that’s when the police came.”

Hanks has also had a restraining order slapped against him that barred him from contacting Taylor’s close friends, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

Over the past few years, Taylor has been dealing with many stalkers. In 2017, a man was arrested after showing up at her Tribeca apartment and wanting to meet her. The following year, a Colorado man was arrested outside her Beverly Hills mansion with rope and ammunition. In March 2019, 23-year-old Roger Alvarado was busted for climbing up the terrace of her Franklin St. apartment.