Madonna Calls Gun Control ‘New Vaccination’ That Could Save Lives

The Material Girl urges U.S. politicians to implement stricter gun control laws following the controversial shooting of a teenager by a police officer in Chicago.

Madonna has doubled down on her gun control comments, despite upsetting some followers with her efforts to restrict the sale of weapons in the U.S.

She has urged politicians to create a “new vaccination” to prevent senseless killings following the recent deaths of Adam Toledo and Daunte Wright.

Toledo, 13, was shot dead by a police officer in Chicago, Illinois on 29 March (21), while Wright, 20, also died after being shot by a cop in Minnesota on 11 April during a traffic stop. Both deaths have since prompted protests and greater demands for police and gun control reform.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday night (17Apr21), Madonna shared images of herself standing by a wall covered with posters brandishing the hashtags #GunControlNow and #WakeUpAmerica.

“There’s a new Vaccination!! Its called GUN CONTROL! (sic)” she captioned one of the posts. “Should be mandatory. It will SAVE LIVES!”

She added, “Adam Toledo was 13 years old, Daunte Wright was 20! The Officers who killed them are only being charged with manslaughter. This is insanity. Horrific. And yet it has become normalised in our society.”

“Yes – people kill people, not guns. But the vast majority of people are not enlightened and guns are too easy to own. If they were outlawed then no one would feel the need to own a gun to protect themselves from those who have guns. As for Police killing innocent children. Shooting and suffocating and brutalising innocent people… They should go immediately to jail for the rest of there lives (sic). No trial, no corrupt justice system.”

Last week (ends16Apr21), Madonna fired back at an Instagram commenter and challenged them to spend a day in her shoes after they suggested the singer had no right to talk about gun control.

Karen Gayler suggested Madonna should live in the “real world” and claimed the singer used armed guards to protect herself and her family.

Madonna responded, “B**ch I don’t have any security or armed guards around me. Come see me and tell me to my face how not real my world is. I dare you. You know nothing about me or my life. The only criminals I see right now are the police who are paid to protect the people. But police are protected by judges and the criminal justice system which is a joke because there is no justice if you are a person of color.”