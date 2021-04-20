Luke Bryan Gets Candid About Tough Part of His COVID-19 Battle

Instagram

The ‘One Margarita’ hitmaker was forced to stay away from his sons in addition to sitting out an episode of ‘American Idol’ and missing out on ACM performance after contracting the virus.

AceShowbiz –

Luke Bryan is glad his COVID battle was two weeks and done, because he missed his sons.

The country star was forced to sit out an episode of “American Idol” and couldn’t pre-tape a performance for the ACM Awards on Sunday, April 18 after contracting the virus.

He returned to the talent show on Sunday, April 18 and now tells TV show “Extra” he was really sick for “two or three days.”

“It was really, really tough… I went to a whole different section of the house,” Luke says. “I didn’t see the boys for 10 days… That was tough. I got just a little fatigue… I’m just really, really happy to be back doing ‘Idol’. I was heartbroke to miss last week [sic].”





Sharing his thought on watching the competition from the sideline, the co-judge of Lionel Richie and Katy Perry said, “It was really interesting to talk to Lionel and Katy and really tell them how wonderful some contestants looked on TV.”

“Even in the room, we miss out on some of the nuances of pitchiness and vocal stuff, but when you’re on TV, the TV doesn’t lie,” the 44-year-old country crooner went on explaining. “So I could kind of tell Lionel and Katy some stuff.”

But one thing really cheered Bryan up as he was bouncing back – he won his third Entertainer of the Year honor at the ACMs.





“Winning Entertainer of the Year is certainly one of those things where you are like, ‘Thank you, God. Thank you, fans’,” he adds.