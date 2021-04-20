Home Entertainment Lizzo Unedited Naked Selfie

Lizzo Unedited Naked Selfie

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“Welcome to Taurus season.”

You, of course, know the one and only, singing/rapping/fluting legend Lizzo.


Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

She’s synonymous with good music, self-love, and body positivity.


Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

Recently, the singer/rapper opened up about how the body positivity movement has been “co-opted by all bodies.” She explained this on TikTok, saying, “People are finally celebrating medium and small girls and people who occasionally get rolls, [but] fat people are still getting the short end of this movement.”

Well, on Tuesday morning, she blessed us with a totally unedited, “au natural” naked selfie:

The picture itself is powerful, but equally as empowering is the caption.

“Welcome to Taurus season,” the three-time Grammy winner wrote. “To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie.”

“Now normally, I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby, I wanted show you how I do it au natural.”

How refreshing is it to see a celeb not only just post a truly unedited selfie, but also explain what they would’ve done to it before posting?

‘Cause let’s be honest: We’ve all been there. I know I have. Filters, editing, tweaking, etc. It’s exhausting, and I’m glad Lizzo is talking about it.

Thank you, Lizzo, for always keeping it authentic, iconic, and unedited. <3

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©