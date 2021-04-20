Lizzo Unedited Naked Selfie

“Welcome to Taurus season.”
She’s synonymous with good music, self-love, and body positivity.
Well, on Tuesday morning, she blessed us with a totally unedited, “au natural” naked selfie:
The picture itself is powerful, but equally as empowering is the caption.
“Welcome to Taurus season,” the three-time Grammy winner wrote. “To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie.”
“Now normally, I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby, I wanted show you how I do it au natural.”
How refreshing is it to see a celeb not only just post a truly unedited selfie, but also explain what they would’ve done to it before posting?
‘Cause let’s be honest: We’ve all been there. I know I have. Filters, editing, tweaking, etc. It’s exhausting, and I’m glad Lizzo is talking about it.
Thank you, Lizzo, for always keeping it authentic, iconic, and unedited. <3
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!