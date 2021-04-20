Lizzo Gets Emotional, Kerry Washington Says Fight Is Not Over Following Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

WENN

Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey and Mariah Carey are also among the celebrities rejoicing over news that the former Minneapolis police officer has been found guilty of George Floyd murder.

AceShowbiz –

Lizzo and Kerry Washington have reacted to Derek Chauvin’s verdict. While the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker could not help but get emotional after the former Minneapolis police officer has been found guilty of George Floyd murder, the “Scandal” star declared that “fight for justice is not over.”

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, April 20, the 32-year-old singer shared a video of herself sharing her thoughts as she held back tears. She said in the clip, “I have nothing to say. I just have everything to feel. And I know that there are many people who feel the exact same way. Justice would be that nobody had to die.”

In the caption, Lizzo wrote, “Thank you to all the organizations dedicated to the protest and protection of black people. Twin cities you have been through so much.” She then added, “Nothing to say here but I love you. Rest in power George Floyd.”

<br />

Kerry, meanwhile, put out a graphic that read, “We have a verdict. Now what?” on her own page. In the accompanying message, she penned, “A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd.”

<br />

Mariah Carey also posted the same snap on her Story feed. She noted, “Thank you because we need this. Sending love and prayers to the Floyd family. This is a day that will never be forgotten.. Believing something good will come out of this tragedy.. it’s a start. Praise the Lord!”

Mariah Carey rejoiced over news of Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd murder.

As for “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg, she turned to Twitter to offer her two cents. “Guilty Guilty Guilty… No one wins.. George Floyd is still gone.. and finally someone was responsible… Derek Chauvin,” she tweeted.

Whoopi Goldberg expressed her relief upon hearing Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict.

Also reacting to the news was Oprah Winfrey via Instagram. “Relieved – and emotional in ways I didn’t expect. I cried tears of joy as each verdict was read. I’m grateful to the witnesses and their testimonies. Grateful to Darnella Frazier. Grateful to every Juror for seeing and acknowledging what the world saw on that tape. Thank you God for real! #GeorgeFloyd,” she captioned a picture of George.

<br />

The celebrities’ reactions came after Derek was found guilty of killing George in May 2020, which has since sparked nationwide protests. The former faces up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years to second-degree manslaughter.