Leah Remini Accused by Danny Masterson of Masterminding Rape Charges Against Him

WENN

The ‘King of Queens’ actress is slammed by the ‘That ’70s Show’ alum for allegedly masterminding the prosecution against him as he’s hit by multiple sexual assault allegations.

AceShowbiz –

Danny Masterson has accused actress Leah Remini of masterminding the rape case against him.

In new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the “That ’70s Show” star claims Remini has been influencing the prosecution and Los Angeles detectives to work against him ever since he called her out for “religious bigotry” in 2016 after she left the Church of Scientology and launched a campaign highlighting the organisation’s failings.

Masterson claims Remini urged three women to make reports to the Los Angeles Police Department accusing him of sexual assault and engaged in “correcting” their statements.

The embattled actor also alleges there is an anti-Scientology bias against him in the investigation, and he’s asking the court for more time to combat it and prepare his defence.

Danny has been charged with raping three women between 2001 and late 2003.

The actor pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces up to 45 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Leah Remini previously said of Danny Masterson’s rape case, “Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord! This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end.”

Back in 2019, the actress tackled sexual-assault allegations against members of her former church.

During an interview, one of Danny’s exes and accusers Crissie Bixler claimed she asked Danny what happened after she passed out and woke up in pain in the morning following a dinner. “He started laughing and said, ‘I had sex with you,’ ” she recalled. “And I said, ‘Was I unconscious?’ and he said, ‘Yes.’ ”

The woman, who became a Scientology member after dating Danny, claimed she reported the assault to the church, but the organization insisted, “It’s not rape if you’ve been in a consensual relationship.”