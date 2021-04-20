Kourtney Kardashian Packing on PDA With Travis Barker on Beach Date

Instagram/WENN/DJDM

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and her Blink-182 drummer boyfriend can be seen all over each other when they enjoy their time at Laguna Beach.

Kourtney Kardashian seemed to get more and more inseparable from boyfriend Travis Barker. Just a few days after celebrating her birthday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was spotted packing on PDA with the Blink-182 drummer while enjoying a date at Laguna Beach.

In the clip obtained by TMZ, the 42-year-old reality TV star could be seen sitting next to her musician beau as he couldn’t keep his hand off of her butt. At one point in the video, she was seen hugging the father of two as they sat next to each other.

For the outing, the older sister of Kim Kardashian rocked a black bikini top and bikini bottom in matching color. Her 45-year-old boyfriend, on the other hand, opted to go with black shorts as he covered his head with a white T-shirt.

Kourtney just commemorated her 42nd milestone on Sunday, April 18. On her special day, she received a giant floral arrangement of her favorite flowers from Travis. Documenting the birthday present, she wrote on Instagram Story, “Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers. My entire house smells yummy.”

Travis, meanwhile, took to his own Instagram page to share NSFW photos and a video of her as a part of his tribute. His naughty post included some pictures of them making out and one clip that showed her sucking his thumb before falling back and laughing. He captioned it, “I F****G LOVE YOU! [love] YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash.”

Kourtney and Travis went Instagram official on February 16. Speaking of their relationship, a source spilled to PEOPLE that he “often spoils” the Poosh founder. “[She] still seems very happy with him. He is very into her,” the source added. “He constantly gives her compliments and attention. You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her. [She] is soaking it all up and enjoying life.”