Kim Kardashian Swarmed With Suitors From Royals to A-Listers Amid Kanye West Divorce

WENN/Will Alexander

While her estranged husband was rumored to be keen on dating ‘an artist,’ the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is currently not considering any romantic relationship.

AceShowbiz –

Kim Kardashian has allegedly been swarmed with potential suitors. In the midst of her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was reported to have been flooded with various dating offers from royals to A-listers.

“People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs,” a source close to the 40-year-old TV personality told Page Six. The source further spilled that the potential suitors are “also trying to reach out to her via DM.”

Despite the offers, the so-called inside source did note that the CEO of KKW Beauty is “not looking for anyone right now.” The insider argued, “She’s not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind.”

On the reason why Kim is “not on the hunt to date anyone in a specific field,” the source explained that the mother of four is “really focused on her kids and work.” The insider went on to claim that she would want for her next romantic relationship to develop “organically” although she does have some preferences for her next partner.

“The qualities most important to her are someone who values family, is supportive, fun, romantic, enjoys the simple things and is also hardworking,” the source pointed out. “Someone who values family first and foremost because she’s a mom of four kids.” On the other hand, the “Jesus is King” rapper is apparently keen on dating “an artist.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February. It took over two months for the “Runaway” rapper to response to her filing. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2014, will likely share joint custody of their daughters, 7-year-old North and 3-year-old Chicago, and sons, 5-year-old Saint and 23-month-old Psalm.

Kim’s split from Kanye is her third failed marriage. She has previously been married to basketball player Kris Humphries and songwriter Damon Thomas.