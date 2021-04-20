Kim Kardashian Has A Surprising Link To Bridgerton

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan recently tweeted about how Kim and her family were “a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons,” saying that the cast talked about the Kardashians during fittings as well.
“I am freaking out!!!!!!,” Kim wrote, saying that someone from a Bridgerton group chat she’s on sent her Coughlan’s tweet. She also asked if she could come to a fitting some day, because, I mean, wouldn’t you?
Coughlan loved the idea, naturally, and also disclosed that corsetier Mr. Pearl worked on Kim’s Met Gala corset and her own Bridgerton garb. Small world!
Maybe we should all be keeping our eyes peeled for a Kim K. cameo in Bridgerton‘s second season. Hey, stranger things have happened…
