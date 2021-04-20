Kim Kardashian Has A Surprising Link To Bridgerton

Liam Daniel / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan recently tweeted about how Kim and her family were “a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons,” saying that the cast talked about the Kardashians during fittings as well.

As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?
Because I feel like she should know this

“I am freaking out!!!!!!,” Kim wrote, saying that someone from a Bridgerton group chat she’s on sent her Coughlan’s tweet. She also asked if she could come to a fitting some day, because, I mean, wouldn’t you?

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT


@KimKardashian / Via Twitter: @KimKardashian

Coughlan loved the idea, naturally, and also disclosed that corsetier Mr. Pearl worked on Kim’s Met Gala corset and her own Bridgerton garb. Small world!

@KimKardashian @bridgerton Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!❤️❤️❤️


@kimkardashian / Via Twitter: @nicolacoughlan

Maybe we should all be keeping our eyes peeled for a Kim K. cameo in Bridgerton‘s second season. Hey, stranger things have happened…

