Khloe Kardashian Sends Love to Instagram Commenter Who Calls Her Insecure

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star finds herself being hit with a harsh comment after she posted on social media social photos of herself wearing bright blue catsuit.

Khloe Kardashian knew best how to deal with one of her haters. Instead of getting angry when responding to a harsh comment that labeled her “insecure,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star chose to send “so much love” in addition to offering some words of advice.

The 36-year-old reality star received such hard critique after posting Instagram photos of herself on Sunday, April 18. In the pictures, she wore a bright cobalt blue catsuit with an out-of-this-world pattern. She stroke poses in front of a James Turrell work of art. Alongside the snaps, she wrote, “Avatar” in reference to James Cameron‘s 2009 film.

Many have since praised Khloe’s trippy photos. However, one Instagram user in particular caught the Good American co-founder’s attention for giving a negative reaction to her post. The user’s comment read, “If insecurity was a person [crying face emoji].”

Keeping a positives vibe, Khloe hit back at the negativity by writing, “Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror. Only insecure people tear other people down.” She added, “I’m sending you so much love, health and happiness! I’m sorry that you’re hurting.”

Other users have also come to Khloe’s defense. Among the hundreds of replies, one read, “You’re literally following her [face with tears of joy emoji] just unfollow. So easy.” Another one reminded, “We’re only on the planet for so long, don’t spend your time this way.”

Some, however, still found fault with Khloe’s clapback. One user criticized, “@khloekardashian You must be as well.. you did the same thing she did to you. WALKING CONTRADICTION..” Another one pointed out, “@khloekardashian Khloe you did the exact same thing she did to you.. you could have just sent her love and prayers lmfao…”

Back in March, Khloe told PEOPLE that she wished to keep her social media an “uplifting and positive space.” She, at that time, stated, “I think the world right now, we have too much negativity at our fingertips.”

“Just as much negativity, there is positivity, but we don’t highlight it as much as we do the negative,” she added. “Just as much as I need a little boost in my day, I would assume one out of the 133 million followers I have might want to see the same thing I want to see.”

Khloe posted her “Avatar” photos following a fun night out with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.