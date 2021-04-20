Katie Holmes Flaunts Strong Bond With Daughter Suri Through Rare Photos For Her 15th Birthday

WENN

Though she scarcely shares pictures of her only child with ex Tom Cruise, the ‘Batman Begins’ actress seems to make an exception to commemorate her teen girl’s latest milestone.

AceShowbiz –

Katie Holmes is flaunting the strong bond she has with her only daughter. When celebrating Suri Cruise‘s 15th birthday, the “Batman Begins” actress shared a series of rare throwback photos of the teenager on her social media account.

On Monday, April 19, the 42-year-old took to Instagram to share three black-and-white photos. The first image showed Suri as a child sitting in a kitchen with two other children. The other two snaps displayed the actress and her daughter hugging tightly, one of which featured the latter with a huge grin on her face.

Katie rarely shares pictures of her only child. But, Suri’s birthday seemed to give her an excuse to share their mother-daughter moments. Her post came with a caption that read, “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! [love]. I can’t believe you are already 15!”

In November 2020, Katie, who shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, reflected on her experience in spending quality time with her daughter during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an article piece for Vogue Australia, she described the time she spent bonding with her teen daughter as “the most precious gift.”

At that time, the former “Dawson Creek” star explained, “Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen.” Elaborating further, she said, “To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift.”

Recalling moments from Suri’s childhood, the “Jack and Jill” actress spilled, “Taking time in Washington Square Park with a friend whose little child was taking his first steps brought me back to when my own child began to walk. I felt nostalgic and in awe of the power of time and the continuation of life.”

Katie married Tom in November 2006, seven months after they welcomed Suri. After six years of marriage, the “Woman in Gold” actress decided to part ways with the “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” star. She left Scientology and returned to the Roman Catholic Church following their split. She also got the custody of Suri.