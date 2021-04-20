Kate Winslet’s Daughter Mia Quietly Starts Hollywood Career With Different Last Name

WENN/LK

The ‘Titanic’ actress opens up that her daughter Mia Threapleton launches her acting career in Hollywood ‘under the radar’ since no one is aware that she is the daughter of the famous star.

Kate Winslet didn’t let her famous last name got in the way of her daughter’s foray into the acting world. The “Revolutionary Road” actress has just revealed that Mia Threapleton managed to quietly followed her footsteps in launching her Hollywood career since the two of them use different surnames.

“What’s great for her is she has a different surname,” the 45-year-old proud mother told Lorraine Kelly when appearing on the latter’s her show on Monday, April 19. “So she slipped under the radar and the people who cast her didn’t know she was my daughter and that was important for her self-esteem of course.”

The “Ammonite” star went on to share how her 20-year-old daughter told her about her aspiration to become an actress. “Mia is 20 and acting. She’s away now in the Czech Republic about to start on a TV series over there. I think I knew it was coming, I always suspected,” she recalled. “And then a few years ago she turned around and said, I’d like to give it a go.”





Mia herself has talked about how she got her debut role in movie “Shadows” back in 2020. In an interview with Variety, she spilled, “I had just finished school, was free of exam hell, and felt excited, nervous and ready to start auditioning for things, and hoping that the opportunities to audition would come my way.”

“I just hoped I would get the chance to do what I had wanted to do for so long!” the starlet added. Her role as Alma in the Carlo Lavagna-directed film was the “first [she’d] ever auditioned for.”

Kate shares Mia with her first husband, Jim Threapleton. The Oscar winner was married to the English film director from 1998 to 2001. Following their divorce, she got involved with “American Beauty” director Sam Mendes. They got married in 2003, and share 17-year-old son Joe together. This marriage ended in 2011. She is now married to Edward Abel Smith with whom she has 7-year-old son Bear.